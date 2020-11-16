UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Says Encouraged To Hear Moderna's Announcement On Efficacy Results Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

WHO Says Encouraged to Hear Moderna's Announcement on Efficacy Results of COVID-19 Vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) is encouraged to hear the announcement of US biotech firm Moderna about the efficacy results of its coronavirus vaccine during its phase three clinical trials, the WHO's press office said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Moderna said that its mRNA-based candidate vaccine against COVID-19 had proven to be 94.5 percent effective in phase three clinical trials.

"It is encouraging to hear the announcement from Moderna on the efficacy results of their vaccine candidate and the information about the stability at standard refrigeration temperatures. We also welcome the announcement from Biological E. that Phase I/II clinical trials of its vaccine candidate have begun. Vaccine delivery characteristics are an important part of reaching more people with these products," the statement said.

According to the press office, such innovative and scientific success is vital for the effective fight against the pandemic.

"It is great news that multiple vaccines are nearing final stages of testing.

The world will need multiple vaccines to meet all the needs of the world," the organization added.

Dozens of pharmaceutical companies across the world are currently engaged in different phases of trials of vaccines against COVID-19. Last week, German biotechnology firm BioNTech and US pharmaceutical company Pfizer reported a successful third phase of clinical trials of their COVID-19 vaccine, saying it was proved to be 90 percent effective.

Sputnik V was the pioneer vaccine for the entire worldRussia officially registered it on August 11. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and is currently completing phase 3 clinical trials.

Over 180 countries are currently involved in the so-called WHO-led COVAX facility, whose aim is to bring together and make equitably accessible all global developments in the diagnostics, treatment and vaccines against COVID-19.

Related Topics

World Russia German Company August All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed establishes MBZUH&#039;s Board o ..

11 minutes ago

â€˜TBHFâ€™ supports educational project for 65,000 ..

11 minutes ago

Jebel Ali Customs Centre carries out 1.8 million t ..

11 minutes ago

Karachi and Lahore chase history in dream HBL PSL ..

1 hour ago

Cityscapeâ€™s Real Estate Summit opens in Dubai

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Ports, DNV GL cooperate to transform emi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.