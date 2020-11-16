(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) is encouraged to hear the announcement of US biotech firm Moderna about the efficacy results of its coronavirus vaccine during its phase three clinical trials, the WHO's press office said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Moderna said that its mRNA-based candidate vaccine against COVID-19 had proven to be 94.5 percent effective in phase three clinical trials.

"It is encouraging to hear the announcement from Moderna on the efficacy results of their vaccine candidate and the information about the stability at standard refrigeration temperatures. We also welcome the announcement from Biological E. that Phase I/II clinical trials of its vaccine candidate have begun. Vaccine delivery characteristics are an important part of reaching more people with these products," the statement said.

According to the press office, such innovative and scientific success is vital for the effective fight against the pandemic.

"It is great news that multiple vaccines are nearing final stages of testing.

The world will need multiple vaccines to meet all the needs of the world," the organization added.

Dozens of pharmaceutical companies across the world are currently engaged in different phases of trials of vaccines against COVID-19. Last week, German biotechnology firm BioNTech and US pharmaceutical company Pfizer reported a successful third phase of clinical trials of their COVID-19 vaccine, saying it was proved to be 90 percent effective.

Sputnik V was the pioneer vaccine for the entire world ” Russia officially registered it on August 11. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and is currently completing phase 3 clinical trials.

Over 180 countries are currently involved in the so-called WHO-led COVAX facility, whose aim is to bring together and make equitably accessible all global developments in the diagnostics, treatment and vaccines against COVID-19.