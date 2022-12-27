WHO Says Europe, Central Asia Face Triple Viral Threat This Winter

Not one but three respiratory infections have been driving hospital admissions higher in European and Central Asian countries this winter, stressing the need for a robust vaccine rollout, the World Health Organization said Tuesday.

"Across Europe and Central Asia, vulnerable populations and health workers face a triple threat � influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19," the UN health agency said.

The three respiratory viruses have been co-circulating after flu got an early start in November. RSV, which usually causes cold-like symptoms, has also been on the rise, while COVID-19 has remained a threat since it emerged in 2020.

The triple viral threat is of concern for both vulnerable populations, front-line health care workers and health services, which may come under severe pressure unless flu and COVID-19 vaccination campaigns are successful.

"WHO/Europe hopes to see more and more vulnerable people take up their COVID-19 and influenza vaccines across the region, given concerns that far too many people remain unvaccinated in many countries," the agency said.