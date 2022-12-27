WHO Says Europe, Central Asia Face Triple Viral Threat This Winter

UrduPoint.com

December 27, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) Not one but three respiratory infections have been driving hospital admissions higher in European and Central Asian countries this winter, stressing the need for a robust vaccine rollout, the World Health Organization said Tuesday.

"Across Europe and Central Asia, vulnerable populations and health workers face a triple threat � influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19," the UN health agency said.

The three respiratory viruses have been co-circulating after flu got an early start in November. RSV, which usually causes cold-like symptoms, has also been on the rise, while COVID-19 has remained a threat since it emerged in 2020.

The triple viral threat is of concern for both vulnerable populations, front-line health care workers and health services, which may come under severe pressure unless flu and COVID-19 vaccination campaigns are successful.

"WHO/Europe hopes to see more and more vulnerable people take up their COVID-19 and influenza vaccines across the region, given concerns that far too many people remain unvaccinated in many countries," the agency said.

