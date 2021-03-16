UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Says Experts Will Likely Present Report On COVID-19 Origins Next Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 04:16 PM

WHO Says Experts Will Likely Present Report on COVID-19 Origins Next Week

Ndependent experts of the World Health Organization (WHO) who have recently been on a mission in China will most likely present their report about the origins of the coronavirus next week, WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Independent experts of the World Health Organization (WHO) who have recently been on a mission in China will most likely present their report about the origins of the coronavirus next week, WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said.

Technical experts have notified the WHO of their plans to present the report next week, Lindmeier said at a briefing.

It was previously expected that the report summing up the visit to China would be released this week.

Related Topics

World China Visit Christian Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Meesha Shafi, her lawyer reject rumors of three-ye ..

8 minutes ago

Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip leaves ..

1 minute ago

Leather goods exports increases 5.57% in 8 months ..

1 minute ago

Uganda opposition leader arrested in anti-Museveni ..

1 minute ago

DIGP CTD seeks legal assistance from Belgian autho ..

21 minutes ago

Four held with liquor in Sargodha

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.