WHO Says Global Coronavirus Tally Hits 7.1Mln as 105,621 New Cases Confirmed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday that further 105,621 people tested positive for the new coronavirus in the past day, taking the total to 7,145,539.

The daily situation report estimated the overall death toll at 408,025, with 3,629 virus-related deaths confirmed during the same period.

The Americas are leading in the number of coronavirus cases and fatalities, with 3.4 million people contracting the respiratory disease and more than 185,800 dying from it.

Europe has the world's second highest death toll of more than 185,500, with 2.3 million cases confirmed. Africa brings up the rear with 145,287 cases and 4,789 virus-related deaths.