UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Says Global Coronavirus Tally Passed 13.3Mln

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 02:10 AM

WHO Says Global Coronavirus Tally Passed 13.3Mln

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) The World Health Organization says the number of overall coronavirus cases reached 13,378,853 on Thursday, with 580,045 people dying from it.

The new situation report shows that 226,181 new cases and 5,579 virus-related deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Americas continue to lead the world in confirmed cases, recording 132,700 infections in the past day. The total tally has now passed 7 million. Europe came second with almost 3 million cases, an increase of 21,183 from the day before.

Related Topics

World Europe Lead From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, German Chancellor discuss coope ..

45 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilate ..

59 minutes ago

Team of Khalifa University and international resea ..

60 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed approves 2020-2021 calendar of e ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues Resolution to e ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law on ZonesCorp in Abu D ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.