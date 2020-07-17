WHO Says Global Coronavirus Tally Passed 13.3Mln

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) The World Health Organization says the number of overall coronavirus cases reached 13,378,853 on Thursday, with 580,045 people dying from it.

The new situation report shows that 226,181 new cases and 5,579 virus-related deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Americas continue to lead the world in confirmed cases, recording 132,700 infections in the past day. The total tally has now passed 7 million. Europe came second with almost 3 million cases, an increase of 21,183 from the day before.