WHO Says Global Coronavirus Tally Passed 6Mln

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that the number of coronavirus cases worldwide has exceeded 6 million, according to a situation report out Monday.

There were 122,917 new cases confirmed globally in the past day, with the death toll rising by 4,000 over the same period to a total of 371,166.

Americas continue to lead in the number of overall coronavirus cases, with 2.8 million people contracting the respiratory disease and more than 160,000 dying from it.

Europe has the world's highest death toll of more than 180,000, with 2.1 million cases confirmed. Africa brings up the rear with 104,242 cases and 2,638 virus-related deaths.