WHO Says Global COVID-19 Case Count Exceeds 12 Million

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 02:11 AM

The global coronavirus case count has topped 12 million, with numbers more than doubling over the past six weeks, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The global coronavirus case count has topped 12 million, with numbers more than doubling over the past six weeks, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

"Today, the world recorded 12 million cases. In the last six weeks, cases have more than doubled," the WHO chief told a virtual press briefing.

