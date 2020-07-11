WHO Says Global COVID-19 Case Count Exceeds 12 Million

The global coronavirus case count has topped 12 million, with numbers more than doubling over the past six weeks, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday

"Today, the world recorded 12 million cases. In the last six weeks, cases have more than doubled," the WHO chief told a virtual press briefing.