WHO Says Global COVID-19 Cases, Deaths On Rise For First Time In Two Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 11:38 PM

WHO Says Global COVID-19 Cases, Deaths on Rise for First Time in Two Months

New COVID-19 cases and deaths worldwide are rising again for the first time in two months on account of renewed spread in Europe, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) New COVID-19 cases and deaths worldwide are rising again for the first time in two months on account of renewed spread in Europe, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Thursday.

"The global number of reported cases and deaths from COVID-19 is now increasing for the first time in 2 months, driven by an ongoing increase in Europe," Tedros said at a virtual press conference on the latest global developments of COVID-19.

As for 12:40 GMT Thursday, WHO reported 244,897,177 COVID-19 cases, including 4,970,429 deaths. In comparison, on October 11, the number of registered COVID-19 cases was estimated at 240,307,120 with 4,893,877 deaths.

