WHO Says Global Inequities Prevent Elimination Of HIV, Tuberculosis, Malaria

Economic and health inequalities remain a major obstacle toward achieving global and national targets in eliminating AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a report released on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Economic and health inequalities remain a major obstacle toward achieving global and national targets in eliminating AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a report released on Thursday.

The report, titled "State of inequality: HIV, tuberculosis and malaria," is the first to address the issue systematically, the WHO said.

"Existing inequities have been widely acknowledged as barriers to achieving global and national goals and targets in HIV, TB and malaria programmes," the report read.

Having analyzed 32 health indicators from up to 186 countries between 2001-2020, the report found that despite national indicators having improved for HIV, tuberculosis and malaria over the past decade, the poorest, least educated and rural subgroups have remained disadvantaged, having higher disease mortality and morbidity and lower access to life-saving interventions.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated inequities by further hindering access to health care for disadvantaged groups, the report said.

"To tackle the inequities, we must go beyond simple notions of equal access or one-size-fits-all and deliberately create 'compensating inequalities' in service provision to focus resources on the most vulnerable" Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria said.

Authors called for "regular and dedicated" monitoring of inequalities in the fight against HIV, TB and malaria, urging countries to enhance their national capacities.

