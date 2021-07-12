UrduPoint.com
WHO Says Has No Evidence On Need For Use Of COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 08:48 PM

The World Health Organization (WHO) does not have evidence of the need for a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine, Ann Lindstrand, a WHO official, said Monday, amid reports of Pfizer planning to seek authorization for a booster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) does not have evidence of the need for a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine, Ann Lindstrand, a WHO official, said Monday, amid reports of Pfizer planning to seek authorization for a booster.

"We have not any systemic and enough evidence that could point us to the need for booster doses. There is a decline, as there is with many different vaccines, but if you have ... a full course of vaccination of any of the WHO EUL [emergency use listing] vaccines, you do have good protection," Lindstrand told a press briefing.

