WHO Says Has Not Yet Seen Link Between COVID-19 Delta Variant, Increased Mortality

The World Health Organization has not seen a link between coronavirus delta variant and increased COVID-19 mortality, Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead for COVID-19, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The World Health Organization has not seen a link between coronavirus delta variant and increased COVID-19 mortality, Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead for COVID-19, said on Friday.

"With the Delta variant in terms of severity, we have seen a few countries demonstrate increased hospitalization rates but we have not yet seen an increase in mortality," Van Kerkhove told a press briefing.