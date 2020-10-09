UrduPoint.com
WHO Says Health Workers, Elderly People Need To Get Vaccinated First

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 08:32 PM

The Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) of the World Health Organization (WHO) laid out recommendations on the immunization of the population from the coronavirus and said that health workers and elderly people should be prioritized, Kate O'Brien, the director of the WHO Department of Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) of the World Health Organization (WHO) laid out recommendations on the immunization of the population from the coronavirus and said that health workers and elderly people should be prioritized, Kate O'Brien, the director of the WHO Department of Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals, said.

According to O'Brien, the document prepared by the SAGE and due to be published later this year, laid out recommendations on stages of immunization depending on the epidemiological situation. The first stage should cover 10 percent of the population, the second stage - between 11 and 20 percent, and the third one should cover beyond 20 percent. The official noted that there is a possibility that at the early stage of vaccine rollouts countries may not be able to get enough doses to vaccinate 10 percent of their population.

"So SAGE tried to give a further steer on what would be the highest priority for the very first set of doses that arrive and then what would be the next priority within that stage one of phasing. The two highest priorities are to immunize both health care workers, who have high or very high risk of infection with COVID, and the second group is those adults who are older adults - we'll use the word 'elderly' here - to be defined by each country of what the age categorization would be for those that are at the highest risk of serious illness and death," O'Brien said at a briefing.

The expert also said that other groups should be prioritized in further stages of immunization, and countries should be able to make adjustments based on the epidemiological situation.

