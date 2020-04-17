WHO Says Helping Brazil to Buy Millions of PCR Tests to Boost COVID-19 Diagnostic Capacity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Michael J. Ryan, the executive director of the World Health organization's (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme, said during a COVID-19 press briefing on Friday that WHO was helping Brazil and other Latin American countries hit by the pandemic to buy polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

"PAHO [Pan American Health Organization], our regional office for the Americas has been supporting Brazil ... and is helping Brazil to purchase millions of PCR tests, which expand diagnostic capacity with the first batch scheduled to arrive next week.

We want to focus on providing technical, operational, and scientific support to Brazil through our regional office for Americas PAHO and to do that consistently and without fail in support of Brazil and all countries in Central and South America and Americas as a whole," Ryan told reporters.

Brazil is the worst-affected country in Latin America, with over 30,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and almost 2,000 virus-related deaths.