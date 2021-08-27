WHO Says Hurrying to Send Supplies to Hospital Treating Kabul Airport Attack Victims

(@FahadShabbir)

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Friday it was increasing efforts to send more medical supplies to the hospital treating victims of the recent attacks in Kabul

On Thursday, an explosion went off and shots were fired near Kabul airport, which has been overrun by people trying to leave Afghanistan after the Taliban (a terrorist organziation banned in Russia) took over Kabul on Sunday.

"@WHO is on the ground supporting efforts to treat those injured in the #Kabul explosions yesterday. Our medical & trauma supplies are being used by the Wazir Akbar Khan Hospital for urgent treatment of the victims.

We are moving swiftly to send more supplies to the hospital," WHO Afghanistan wrote on Twitter.

At least 170 people were reported dead and hundreds wounded in the attacks claimed by Islamic State-Khorasan (terrorist organization outlawed in Russia).

Countries have been working hard since Sunday to organize the evacuation of their citizens, diplomats and Afghans who assisted NATO allies. Despite the chaos caused by the attacks, the Taliban maintained their August 31 deadline for foreign military departures, but said it would allow civilian evacuation to continue past that date.