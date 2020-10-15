WHO Says in Talks With Russia on Joining COVAX Vaccine Access Facility

The World Health Organization is in talks with Russia regarding its participation in the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX Facility), a spokesperson for the WHO Regional Office for Europe told Sputnik

On Wednesday, Russia granted regulatory approval to its second COVID-19 vaccine, EpiVacCorona, developed by the State Research Center Vector.

"WHO is in discussions with all countries, including the Russian Federation, in ensuring access to vaccines once they become available," the spokesperson said in an email, when asked if WHO had discussed with Russia its participation in COVAX.

According to WHO, more than 170 countries have so far committed to participating in the vaccine access initiative.

"Negotiations continue with countries that have not yet formally agreed to participate," the spokesperson added.

In August, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against COVID-19, dubbed Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya research institute.

COVAX is co-led by the WHO, Gavi vaccine alliance and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. It is part of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator under the WHO auspices to bring together vaccine developers from different countries in a common quest for a safe COVID-19 vaccine.