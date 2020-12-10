The World Health Organization has been in touch with Russia's Vector center and is looking forward to receiving data on its EpiVacCorona Vaccine against the coronavirus, a representative of the organization told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The World Health Organization has been in touch with Russia's Vector center and is looking forward to receiving data on its EpiVacCorona Vaccine against the coronavirus, a representative of the organization told Sputnik.

"WHO has been in touch with the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology VECTOR, who expressed interest in applying for WHO emergency use listing (EUL), and we look forward to receiving the data for their EpiVacCorona candidate vaccine," WHO said.