WHO Says 'intense Bombardment' Halts Gaza Polio Vaccinations
Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The World Health Organization said Wednesday that "intense bombardment" and "escalating violence" in northern Gaza had forced it to postpone the final phase of a child polio vaccination drive.
The necessary second round of vaccinations has been completed in central and southern Gaza, and was to begin on Wednesday in the north.
But the WHO said it had been "compelled to postpone" the bid to give 119,279 children in northern Gaza a second vaccine dose.
Israel launched a major air and ground assault in northern Gaza this month.
The vaccination campaign was called off "due to the escalating violence, intense bombardment, mass displacement orders, and lack of assured humanitarian pauses across most of northern Gaza," the UN health agency
said.
"The current conditions, including ongoing attacks on civilian infrastructure, continue to jeopardise people's safety and movement in northern Gaza, making it impossible for families to safely bring their children for vaccination," and for health workers to operate, it added.
Recent Stories
PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for defying its stance on 26th Co ..
Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident
Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian attack without escalating regional ..
The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everywhere
Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match against England
Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case
President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..
Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge
More Stories From World
-
Iran's Pezeshkian urges BRICS members to help 'end the war' in Gaza, Lebanon6 minutes ago
-
Lufthansa extends Beirut flight suspension to end February26 minutes ago
-
Belarus to hold presidential vote on January 2656 minutes ago
-
Mehidy, Jaker keep Bangladesh alive against South Africa56 minutes ago
-
Israel strikes Lebanon's Tyre after evacuation warnings1 hour ago
-
Putin touts 'multipolar world order' at flagship BRICS summit1 hour ago
-
BRICS should develop own language models1 hour ago
-
Far-right gains in EU make Spain a migration outlier1 hour ago
-
King Charles winds up Australia trip, flies to Samoa summit2 hours ago
-
Tokyo Metro shares rocket on debut2 hours ago
-
Mourinho reunion a reminder of how little has changed for mediocre Man Utd2 hours ago
-
Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian attack without escalating regional tensions2 hours ago