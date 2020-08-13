UrduPoint.com
WHO Says Lacks Information To Make Judgment On Use Of Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

WHO Says Lacks Information to Make Judgment on Use of Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) does not have enough information to make a decision on expanding the use of Russia's newly registered COVID-19 vaccine, and is now in contact with Russia to get additional details on the product, Dr. Bruce Aylward, senior adviser to the WHO director-general, said on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, Russia registered the first coronavirus vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Institute. Russian officials are currently in talks with a number of countries to seal production and distribution agreements.

"I think there was specific question about whether or not we would see the WHO expanding use of that [Russia's COVID-19 vaccine] ” we do not have sufficient information at this point to make a judgment on that, and we are currently in conversation with Russia to get additional information and understand the status of their products, the trials that have been undertaken and that what the next steps might be," Aylward said at a briefing.

