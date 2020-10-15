UrduPoint.com
WHO Says Looking Forward To More Data On All COVID-19 Vaccines Developed In Russia

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 10:49 PM

The World Health Organization is looking forward to seeing more information and clinical trials data on all COVID-19 vaccine candidates developed by Russia, a spokesperson for the WHO Regional Office for Europe told Sputnik, after Russia granted a regulatory approval to its second COVID-19 vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The World Health Organization is looking forward to seeing more information and clinical trials data on all COVID-19 vaccine candidates developed by Russia, a spokesperson for the WHO Regional Office for Europe told Sputnik, after Russia granted a regulatory approval to its second COVID-19 vaccine.

In August, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against COVID-19, dubbed Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya research institute. On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the second vaccine, EpiVacCorona developed by the State Research Center Vector, was registered.

"We look forward to receiving more information and trial data on all candidate vaccines in the Russian Federation," the spokesperson said in an email.

"Based on the Russian Federation's long tradition in the area of vaccine production and development, we are confident that the global standards for testing including data sharing with the global community will be upheld," the spokesperson added.

WHO also thanks Russian authorities for sharing the results of the clinical trials of its first COVID-19 vaccine, according to the spokesperson.

