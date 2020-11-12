WHO Says May Recommend Russian Vaccine Sputnik V for Emergency Use If Criteria Met

The World Health Organization (WHO) may add Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V to the list of recommended vaccines for emergency use if the drug meets necessary criteria, the organization told Sputnik in a statement

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) may add Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V to the list of recommended vaccines for emergency use if the drug meets necessary criteria, the organization told Sputnik in a statement.

"WHO has been in touch with the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, who expressed interest in applying for WHO emergency use listing (EUL), and we look forward to receiving the data for their Sputnik V candidate vaccine. If a product submitted for assessment is found to meet the criteria for listing, WHO will publish the results widely," the statement says.

WHO emphasized that the process of submitting data on medicines for prequalification or listing for emergency use was confidential. The period of time needed to evaluate data received from the vaccine manufacturer depends on the quality of the data and on how it meets the WHO criteria.

WHO has not yet prequalified any COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use. WHO prequalification ensures that vaccines used in immunization programs are safe, efficacious and efficacious and that they meet the WHO recommended standards for Good Manufacturing Practice and Good Clinical Practice.