UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Says May Recommend Russian Vaccine Sputnik V For Emergency Use If Criteria Met

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 09:09 PM

WHO Says May Recommend Russian Vaccine Sputnik V for Emergency Use If Criteria Met

The World Health Organization (WHO) may add Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V to the list of recommended vaccines for emergency use if the drug meets necessary criteria, the organization told Sputnik in a statement

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) may add Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V to the list of recommended vaccines for emergency use if the drug meets necessary criteria, the organization told Sputnik in a statement.

"WHO has been in touch with the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, who expressed interest in applying for WHO emergency use listing (EUL), and we look forward to receiving the data for their Sputnik V candidate vaccine. If a product submitted for assessment is found to meet the criteria for listing, WHO will publish the results widely," the statement says.

WHO emphasized that the process of submitting data on medicines for prequalification or listing for emergency use was confidential. The period of time needed to evaluate data received from the vaccine manufacturer depends on the quality of the data and on how it meets the WHO criteria.

WHO has not yet prequalified any COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use. WHO prequalification ensures that vaccines used in immunization programs are safe, efficacious and efficacious and that they meet the WHO recommended standards for Good Manufacturing Practice and Good Clinical Practice.

Related Topics

World Russia May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sindh govt approves 394 appointments against decea ..

2 minutes ago

Lavrov Says Russia Unable to Pursue Certain Polici ..

2 minutes ago

Putin, Acting Kyrgyz President Discuss Prospects o ..

2 minutes ago

ANF arrests three drug peddlers, recovers huge qua ..

24 minutes ago

Meeting of IDAP's review committee held

24 minutes ago

US Appeals Court Rejects Lawsuit Challenging Harva ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.