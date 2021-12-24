UrduPoint.com

WHO Says Meningitis Outbreak In DR Congo Declared Over

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Friday that a meningitis outbreak in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo is now over

The meningitis outbreak is said to have started in early June in two mining areas in Banalia health zone, 227 kilometers (141 miles) north of Kisangani. The DRC declared an outbreak on September 7. The WHO was actively involved in bringing the outbreak under control by providing a robust response and setting up local health emergency teams, bolstering disease surveillance, carrying out vaccination and providing medical care. The WHO said that these measures helped reduce the fatality ratio from 85% to 10%.

"The Democratic Republic of the Congo has declared the meningitis outbreak that erupted in the north-eastern Tshopo Province over.

A total of 2662 cases and 205 deaths were recorded," the WHO said.

Tshopo province lies in the African meningitis belt, which embraces 26 countries from Ethiopia to Senegal. The African meningitis belt is the most vulnerable to outbreaks, the organization said.

It is not the first meningitis outbreak in the DRC. In 2009, an outbreak in Kisangani infected 214 people and caused 15 deaths.

In September, the WHO launched a strategy to defeat meningitis by 2030. The strategy aims to overcome the deadliest form of meningitis by reducing cases of infection and death ratio by 70%. The organization estimates that the strategy can save up to 200,000 lives annually and reduce after-effects caused by the disease.

