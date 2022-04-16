WHO Says Monitoring New Hepatitis Cases Among Children in UK, Ireland, Spain

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday that it is monitoring the situation with the hepatitis of unknown origin that is spreading in the United Kingdom and has been confirmed in Ireland and Spain.

According to the WHO, 74 cases of severe acute hepatitis of unknown origin in children under the age of 10 have been detected in the UK by April 8. At the same time, at least five cases have been identified in Ireland, and three cases in Spain among children ages from 22 months to 13 years.

"WHO is closely monitoring the situation with other Member States and the United Kingdom and partners for cases with similar profiles," the organization said in a statement.

Lab research ruled out hepatitis type A, B, C, E, and D viruses, while the coronavirus or adenovirus was detected in several cases.

Meanwhile, the WHO did not recommend restrictions on travel to the UK or any other country with identified cases.