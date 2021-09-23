UrduPoint.com

WHO Says Monthly COVID-19 Vaccine Shipments To Africa Must Increase Sevenfold

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 11:08 PM

WHO Says Monthly COVID-19 Vaccine Shipments to Africa Must Increase Sevenfold

The World Health Organization on Thursday called for a sevenfold increase in deliveries of coronavirus vaccines to Africa per month, up to 150 million doses

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) The World Health Organization on Thursday called for a sevenfold increase in deliveries of coronavirus vaccines to Africa per month, up to 150 million doses.

"COVID-19 vaccine shipments to Africa must rise by over seven times from around 20 million per month to 150 million each month on average if the continent is to fully vaccinate 70% of its people by September 2022," the WHO Regional Office for Africa said in a statement.

The organization went on to note that the COVAX facility had been forced to decrease its planned deliveries to the continent by 25% in 2021 due to supply shortages around the world, as well as export bans.

"COVAX shipments are still coming into African countries - with 4 million doses received in the past week. However, only a third of the vaccines that wealthy countries pledged to share with Africa by the end of 2021 have been received," the statement read.

Earlier in the month, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that over 90% of the African population had not received even the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, describing the situation as "obscene."

Related Topics

Africa World United Nations September From Share Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

10 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

10 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

10 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.