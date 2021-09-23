WHO Says Monthly COVID-19 Vaccine Shipments to Africa Must Increase Sevenfold

The World Health Organization on Thursday called for a sevenfold increase in deliveries of coronavirus vaccines to Africa per month, up to 150 million doses

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) The World Health Organization on Thursday called for a sevenfold increase in deliveries of coronavirus vaccines to Africa per month, up to 150 million doses.

"COVID-19 vaccine shipments to Africa must rise by over seven times from around 20 million per month to 150 million each month on average if the continent is to fully vaccinate 70% of its people by September 2022," the WHO Regional Office for Africa said in a statement.

The organization went on to note that the COVAX facility had been forced to decrease its planned deliveries to the continent by 25% in 2021 due to supply shortages around the world, as well as export bans.

"COVAX shipments are still coming into African countries - with 4 million doses received in the past week. However, only a third of the vaccines that wealthy countries pledged to share with Africa by the end of 2021 have been received," the statement read.

Earlier in the month, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that over 90% of the African population had not received even the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, describing the situation as "obscene."