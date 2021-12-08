UrduPoint.com

WHO Says More Than 50 Countries To Not Reach 40% Vaccination Milestone By 2022

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 11:20 PM

WHO Says More Than 50 Countries to Not Reach 40% Vaccination Milestone by 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The global vaccine supply gap makes it impossible to reach a 40% vaccination rate in more than 50 countries by the end of the year, one of the main WHO goals in the fight against COVID-19, Katherine O'Brien, Director of the Department of Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals at the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Wednesday.

"There are over 50 countries that are unlikely to meet the target of 40% coverage and this is really primarily about supply and not about supply in the past month or six weeks, obviously, but having a vaccination of 40% requires a program over a period of time," O'Brien said during a virtual press conference with the latest developments on the pandemic and the Omicron variant.

In October, the WHO launched the Strategy to Achieve Global Covid-19 Vaccination by mid-2022, which outlines the main goals for vaccination in the world, including the key goal of achieving a vaccination rate of 40% in all countries by the end of 2021.

The WHO and the United Nations declared equity in global access to COVID-19 vaccines a priority at the beginning of the pandemic, even before any vaccines had been developed. Since then, wealthier countries have gone on to hoard vaccine supplies amounting to several times their own populations, while many poorer countries have been unable to distribute them to all their regions. Additionally, pharma giants in the US and Western Europe have fought vehemently to oppose any attempt to lift patents on production that would allow countries to produce the vaccines cheaply and domestically.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on November 29 called the unequal distribution of COVID-19 vaccines the precursor to the emergence of new coronavirus variants.

Related Topics

World United Nations Katherine Europe October November All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strat ..

UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strategic cooperation: Joint Statem ..

23 minutes ago
 Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion ..

Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion project

39 minutes ago
 Dr Shahbaz Gill suggests all political parties to ..

Dr Shahbaz Gill suggests all political parties to respect each others' sentiment ..

2 minutes ago
 Boris Johnson adviser resigns over lockdown party ..

Boris Johnson adviser resigns over lockdown party video

2 minutes ago
 Steps afoot for journalists' welfare: CM

Steps afoot for journalists' welfare: CM

2 minutes ago
 PPP turns Sindh into a Police state: Arbab Rahim

PPP turns Sindh into a Police state: Arbab Rahim

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.