WHO says mpox cases on rise in Africa

Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2024 | 04:30 PM

GENEVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday said mpox cases are on the rise in Africa, urging for intensified investigations to identify root causes.

"Today, mpox remains a public health threat as the situation continues to evolve," Rosamund Lewis, WHO technical lead for the infectious disease, told a UN press briefing in Geneva.

Lewis said over 3,100 laboratory-confirmed cases have been reported globally since the start of 2024, while in May alone about 600 confirmed cases were reported to the WHO from 26 countries.

"In addition, cases are on the rise in Africa," she warned, adding that Africa is now the leading region for confirmed cases, replacing the Americas.

Since April, South Africa has reported 13 confirmed cases of mpox due to clade IIb virus -- a mpox variant -- and two deaths, she said.

At the same time, she said, the Democratic Republic of the Congo continues to face a major outbreak of mpox due to clade I of the virus, with 9,291 clinically compatible cases and 419 deaths amongst these reported in 2024 alone, with a high case fatality ratio of almost 5%.

According to the technical lead, children are particularly affected in this outbreak with "even higher death rates."

"While the clade I virus is so far contained to central Africa, its potential spread to neighboring countries and other regions remains a concern, given the observed lethality of this virus clade," Lewis said. "Coupled with limited immunity globally, there remains a risk of wider outbreaks, creating a significant public health threat."

"There is a critical need to address the recent surge in mpox cases in Africa, she urged, adding: "Intensified investigations and follow-up efforts are essential to determine the root causes behind the resurgence."

She said those with advanced HIV infection are at "a greater risk" for serious illness and death from mpox.

