UrduPoint.com

WHO Says Never Stopped Research On Origin Of COVID-19

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2023 | 04:20 PM

WHO Says Never Stopped Research on Origin of COVID-19

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The World Health Organization (WHO) continues to request data from China to determine the origin of COVID-19, WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic told RIA Novosti on Wednesday, noting that the article in the Nature journal, which says that research has been stopped, is false.

UK scientific journal Nature reported, citing epidemiologists, that the WHO had quietly suspended the second phase of a scientific investigation into the origins of the coronavirus causing COVID-19, citing inability to carry out research in China due to world politics complications.

The article is inaccurate and misleading, which is why the organization asked for correction or clarification, the spokesperson said, noting that the WHO has always and consistently stated that to advance knowledge, it needed and still needs access from China, data, and continues to ask for this.

Related Topics

World China From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

First Middle East LNG Cargo to Germany successfull ..

First Middle East LNG Cargo to Germany successfully delivered by ADNOC

2 hours ago
 UAE Foreign Minister meets US counterpart, senator ..

UAE Foreign Minister meets US counterpart, senators in Washington

2 hours ago
 Gargash meets British delegation, explores coopera ..

Gargash meets British delegation, explores cooperation

3 hours ago
 IAEA DG Rafael calls on FM Bilawal Bhutto

IAEA DG Rafael calls on FM Bilawal Bhutto

3 hours ago
 ADFD, UNIDO discuss joint efforts to drive sustain ..

ADFD, UNIDO discuss joint efforts to drive sustainable development

3 hours ago
 GPSSA, Ajman Human Resources Department to activat ..

GPSSA, Ajman Human Resources Department to activate electronic data interchange ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.