WHO Says Never Stopped Research on Origin of COVID-19

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The World Health Organization (WHO) continues to request data from China to determine the origin of COVID-19, WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic told RIA Novosti on Wednesday, noting that the article in the Nature journal, which says that research has been stopped, is false.

UK scientific journal Nature reported, citing epidemiologists, that the WHO had quietly suspended the second phase of a scientific investigation into the origins of the coronavirus causing COVID-19, citing inability to carry out research in China due to world politics complications.

The article is inaccurate and misleading, which is why the organization asked for correction or clarification, the spokesperson said, noting that the WHO has always and consistently stated that to advance knowledge, it needed and still needs access from China, data, and continues to ask for this.