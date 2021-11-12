- Home
- World
- News
- WHO Says New 2Mln COVID Cases in Europe Last Week Marked Highest Weekly Rise Since 2020
WHO Says New 2Mln COVID Cases In Europe Last Week Marked Highest Weekly Rise Since 2020
Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 11:18 PM
The nearly 2 million cases of the coronavirus reported last week in Europe marked the highest increment in a single week in the region since the pandemic began in early 2020, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) The nearly 2 million cases of the coronavirus reported last week in Europe marked the highest increment in a single week in the region since the pandemic began in early 2020, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.
"Almost 2 million cases of COVID-19 were reported in Europe last week, the most in a single week in that region since the pandemic started," Tedros told a virtual briefing.
Since early 2020, more than 251 million cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed globally, including over 5 million deaths, according to the latest data provided by the WHO. Of these infections, nearly 80 million infections were reported in Europe.