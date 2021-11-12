WHO Says New 2Mln COVID Cases in Europe Last Week Marked Highest Weekly Rise Since 2020

The nearly 2 million cases of the coronavirus reported last week in Europe marked the highest increment in a single week in the region since the pandemic began in early 2020, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) The nearly 2 million cases of the coronavirus reported last week in Europe marked the highest increment in a single week in the region since the pandemic began in early 2020, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

"Almost 2 million cases of COVID-19 were reported in Europe last week, the most in a single week in that region since the pandemic started," Tedros told a virtual briefing.

Since early 2020, more than 251 million cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed globally, including over 5 million deaths, according to the latest data provided by the WHO. Of these infections, nearly 80 million infections were reported in Europe.