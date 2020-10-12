UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Says No Evidence Of Surge In COVID-19 Cases In Rohingya Camps In Bangladesh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 04:40 PM

WHO Says No Evidence of Surge in COVID-19 Cases in Rohingya Camps in Bangladesh

OSCOW, October 12 (Sputnik), Valentina Shvartsman - The World Health Organization (WHO) has not observed an increase in COVID-19 cases in densely populated Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh recently, but continues to take rigorous control and prevention measures, Catalin Bercaru, a communication officer for the WHO country office in Bangladesh, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) OSCOW, October 12 (Sputnik), Valentina Shvartsman - The World Health Organization (WHO) has not observed an increase in COVID-19 cases in densely populated Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh recently, but continues to take rigorous control and prevention measures, Catalin Bercaru, a communication officer for the WHO country office in Bangladesh, told Sputnik.

Bangladesh, the world's most densely populated country, also hosts the world's largest refugee camp near Cox's Bazar. As of October 4, a total of 273 cases have been confirmed among Rohingya refugees living in the camps.

"Regarding the evolution of COVID-19 in Rohingya camps, we have not seen a recent surge in cases," Bercaru said in an email.

According to the spokesman, WHO and health workers in Cox's Bazar were working tirelessly on prevention measures, strengthening health care capacities, promoting awareness about the need to wear mask and exercise hand hygiene and physical distancing. He noted that more than 2,000 volunteers are working with refugees across 34 camps, and 87 information service centers have been established in the area to receive feedback and complaints.

"As older persons are among the most vulnerable to severe forms of COVID-19 a multi-sector mitigation intervention is being delivered, with the objective of reducing infection as much as possible within this group. The goal is to support them to minimize their movement, respect physical distancing and thereby limit their exposure to the virus, and to keep their shelters as safe, clean and comfortable as possible. In this regard, extra support has been delivered to households with older persons in form of regular food, liquefied petroleum gas, as well as the Non-Food Items kit," Bercaru said.

More than 860,000 Rohingya refugees are currently living in camps in Cox's Bazar after being forced to flee their homes in neighboring Myanmar amid an army offensive in August 2017. The Myanmar authorities launched an unprecedented violence campaign against this Muslim minority after militants, allegedly from this minority group, carried out attacks on police posts in the country's north-western state of Rakhine.

Related Topics

Militants World Army Police Bangladesh Minority Myanmar August October Gas 2017 Muslim From Refugee

Recent Stories

PM decision to appoint Gohar as SAPM backed: Mian ..

1 minute ago

Bread and “Naan” prices may go up after flour ..

5 minutes ago

Ethiopia Hopes to Be 'in the Game' Once Russian CO ..

17 minutes ago

Ethiopia Hopes US to Reconsider Aid Cuts Over GERD ..

3 minutes ago

Iraqi Foreign Minister, Egypt's President Discuss ..

3 minutes ago

Flood Severity in Sudan to Reduce When GERD Fully ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.