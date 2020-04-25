UrduPoint.com
WHO Says No Evidence That People With Coronavirus Are Immunised

Faizan Hashmi 20 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 07:20 PM

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Saturday that there is no evidence that people who test positive for the new coronavirus are immunised and protected against reinfection

The warning suggests that the issuance of "immune passports" may promote the continued spread of the pandemic.

"There is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from #COVID19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection," WHO said in a statement.

