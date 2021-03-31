UrduPoint.com
WHO Says Not To Use Ivermectin On Covid-19 Patients

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 09:32 PM

WHO says not to use ivermectin on Covid-19 patients

The World Health Organization said Wednesday that the anti-parasite drug ivermectin -- touted by some on social media as a Covid-19 "miracle cure" -- should not be used to treat coronavirus patients

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization said Wednesday that the anti-parasite drug ivermectin -- touted by some on social media as a Covid-19 "miracle cure" -- should not be used to treat coronavirus patients.

"We recommend not to use ivermectin in patients with Covid-19 except in the context of a clinical trial," the WHO said in new guidelines issued in response to increased focus on the widely-available, low-cost drug.

