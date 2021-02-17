WHO Says Number of Global New COVID-19 Cases Falling

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) The number of new global cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is decreasing, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement.

"The number of global new cases reported has continued to fall, with 2.7 million new cases last week, a 16% decline over 500,000 fewer new cases compared to the previous week.

The number of new deaths reported also fell, with 81,000 new deaths reported last week, a 10% decline as compared to the previous week," the WHO said.

"A total of five out of six WHO regions reported a double-digit percentage decline in new cases, with only the Eastern Mediterranean Region showing a 7% rise. Europe and the Americas continue to see the greatest drops in absolute numbers of cases. Meanwhile, the number of new deaths declined in all regions," it said.