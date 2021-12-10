UrduPoint.com

WHO Says One Shot Of Janssen Vaccine Advantageous Given Supply Shortages

The World Health Organization (WHO) updated on Friday its recommendations on the use of the Janssen vaccine against COVID-19, saying even one dose of the drug has advantages in countries facing severe supply constraints and a high disease burden

"A single dose of the vaccine is efficacious and makes it possible to increase vaccine coverage rapidly, which in turn will reduce the burden on health care systems by preventing severe disease outcomes," the WHO said in a statement.

The recommendation can also help with vaccination in hard-to-reach areas or among populations living in conflict or insecure settings, the statement read.

A second dose may be administered once vaccine supplies increase, starting with the highest priority populations, such as healthcare workers, older people, and other at risk groups, the WHO noted.

In October, the WHO launched its global COVID-19 vaccination strategy till mid-2022, which outlines the main goals for vaccination in the world, including the key goal of achieving a vaccination rate of 40% in all countries by the end of 2021. However, as of December, the organization declared that the global vaccine supply gap makes it impossible to reach the target rate in more than 50 countries by year's end.

