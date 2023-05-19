UrduPoint.com

WHO Says Over 700 Killed In Sudan, Nearly 5,300 Injured After 1 Month Of Conflict

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2023 | 06:00 PM

WHO Says Over 700 Killed in Sudan, Nearly 5,300 Injured After 1 Month of Conflict

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) At least 705 people have been killed and nearly 5,300 injured after a month of the armed conflict in Sudan, World Health Organization spokeswoman Carly Drysdale said on Friday.

"These are casualties as of May 16, and these figures are from the Federal Ministry of Health (of Sudan). Overall, 5287 injuries, 705 deaths. Khartoum state: 3254 injuries, 203 deaths," Drysdale told a briefing.

The WHO has recorded 34 attacks on medical facilities, Drysdale added.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, with the epicenter located in Khartoum.

The government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires, but the conflict has not been settled yet.

Last week, the Sudanese military and the RSF agreed to refrain from any attacks that might result in injuries among civilians. The parties also agreed to allow all civilians in Sudan to leave the areas of hostilities and pledged to protect medical personnel and public institutions in the country.

