UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Says Participation Of Taiwan In World Health Assembly In May Up To Member States

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 12:50 AM

WHO Says Participation of Taiwan in World Health Assembly in May Up to Member States

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The participation of Taiwan's observers in the World Health Assembly, set to begin on May 18, depends on the decision of the World Health Organization member states, Steven Solomon, the WHO principal legal officer, said on Monday.

Earlier in May, WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said that the assembly would be held remotely and last for several days starting May 18. Jasarevic noted that the situation with the global spread of COVID-19 will be among the main topics of the assembly.

"Regarding the World Health Assembly, the next one will be in two weeks starting on [May] 18.

The involvement, if any, of Taiwanese observers in that assembly is a question for the 194 governments of the WHO. This is not something that WHO Secretariat has authority to decide and, indeed, two countries have already formally proposed that member states consider this matter at the World Health Assembly," Solomon said.

China has long been blocking Taiwan's attempt to gain observer status at the WHO, as Beijing considers the island to be part of the mainland.

Related Topics

Assembly World Beijing May

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, German Chancellor review global ..

8 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches ‘Abu Dhabi ..

23 minutes ago

UAE underscores commitment to fight against COVID- ..

53 minutes ago

&quot;We&#039;re fully prepared; have sufficient s ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 2,966 ..

2 hours ago

SEHA leads healthcare industry efforts to test 335 ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.