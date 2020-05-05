WHO Says Participation of Taiwan in World Health Assembly in May Up to Member States

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The participation of Taiwan's observers in the World Health Assembly, set to begin on May 18, depends on the decision of the World Health Organization member states, Steven Solomon, the WHO principal legal officer, said on Monday.

Earlier in May, WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said that the assembly would be held remotely and last for several days starting May 18. Jasarevic noted that the situation with the global spread of COVID-19 will be among the main topics of the assembly.

"Regarding the World Health Assembly, the next one will be in two weeks starting on [May] 18.

The involvement, if any, of Taiwanese observers in that assembly is a question for the 194 governments of the WHO. This is not something that WHO Secretariat has authority to decide and, indeed, two countries have already formally proposed that member states consider this matter at the World Health Assembly," Solomon said.

China has long been blocking Taiwan's attempt to gain observer status at the WHO, as Beijing considers the island to be part of the mainland.