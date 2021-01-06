UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Says Pfizer Shots Should Have Interval Of 21-28 Days Unless In Exceptional Situations

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 01:10 AM

WHO Says Pfizer Shots Should Have Interval of 21-28 Days Unless in Exceptional Situations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) The second dose of the BioNTech/Pfizer should be administered 21 to 28 days after the first one, but this interval can be increased in exceptional circumstances, the World Health Organization's (WHO) top immunization expert said on Tuesday as more and more countries mull delaying booster shots to stretch scarce supplies.

Alejandro Cravioto, the chair of the WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE), commented on the issue at a briefing.

"We deliberated and came out with the following recommendations. SAGE recommends the administration of two doses of this vaccine within 21 to 28 days, while we acknowledge the absence of data on safety and efficacy after one dose [is administered] beyond three, four weeks studied in the clinical trials.

SAGE made a provision for countries in exceptional circumstances of vaccine supply constraints and epidemiological settings to delay the administration of the second dose for a few weeks in order to maximize the number of individuals benefiting from the first dose," Cravioto said.

Der Spiegel magazine reported on Monday that German Health Minister Jens Spahn was mulling a delay of up to six weeks in administering the second dose to provide protection of the first shot to as many people as possible. The minister has reportedly asked the German Robert Koch Institute to assess the effectiveness of the measure. The United Kingdom and Denmark have already approved a delay in administering the second dose.

Related Topics

World German United Kingdom Denmark From Top

Recent Stories

Alula Communique issued by &#039;Summit of Sultan ..

44 minutes ago

Gulf rivals reconcile at Saudi summit, ending long ..

2 hours ago

Pak economy regains pre-Covid trajectory : SBP Rep ..

2 hours ago

Formula E season to start in Saudi Arabia

1 hour ago

Germany toughens, extends virus lockdown until end ..

1 hour ago

UN silence over plight of Indian minorities regret ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.