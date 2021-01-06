WHO Says Pfizer Shots Should Have Interval of 21-28 Days Unless in Exceptional Situations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) The second dose of the BioNTech/Pfizer should be administered 21 to 28 days after the first one, but this interval can be increased in exceptional circumstances, the World Health Organization's (WHO) top immunization expert said on Tuesday as more and more countries mull delaying booster shots to stretch scarce supplies.

Alejandro Cravioto, the chair of the WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE), commented on the issue at a briefing.

"We deliberated and came out with the following recommendations. SAGE recommends the administration of two doses of this vaccine within 21 to 28 days, while we acknowledge the absence of data on safety and efficacy after one dose [is administered] beyond three, four weeks studied in the clinical trials.

SAGE made a provision for countries in exceptional circumstances of vaccine supply constraints and epidemiological settings to delay the administration of the second dose for a few weeks in order to maximize the number of individuals benefiting from the first dose," Cravioto said.

Der Spiegel magazine reported on Monday that German Health Minister Jens Spahn was mulling a delay of up to six weeks in administering the second dose to provide protection of the first shot to as many people as possible. The minister has reportedly asked the German Robert Koch Institute to assess the effectiveness of the measure. The United Kingdom and Denmark have already approved a delay in administering the second dose.