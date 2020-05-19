WHO Says Received Letter From Trump Threatening Permanent Halt of Funding

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The World Health Organization confirmed to Sputnik on Tuesday that it had received US President Donald Trump's letter on potential end of funding and was considering the contents.

Trump said in a letter posted on Twitter that the United States would completely stop funding of WHO unless the organization committed to major improvements within the next 30 days.

"WHO acknowledges receipt of the letter from the President of the United States. We are considering the contents of the letter," WHO said in a statement.