UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Says Received Letter From Trump Threatening Permanent Halt Of Funding

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 05:37 PM

WHO Says Received Letter From Trump Threatening Permanent Halt of Funding

The World Health Organization confirmed to Sputnik on Tuesday that it had received US President Donald Trump's letter on potential end of funding and was considering the contents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The World Health Organization confirmed to Sputnik on Tuesday that it had received US President Donald Trump's letter on potential end of funding and was considering the contents.

Trump said in a letter posted on Twitter that the United States would completely stop funding of WHO unless the organization committed to major improvements within the next 30 days.

"WHO acknowledges receipt of the letter from the President of the United States. We are considering the contents of the letter," WHO said in a statement.

Related Topics

World Twitter Trump United States From

Recent Stories

Ronaldo back training at Juventus after two months ..

4 minutes ago

NDMA's locust plague killing operation continues

4 minutes ago

ATC adjourns hearing in judge video leak scandal c ..

4 minutes ago

Putin Says Russian Doctors Engaged in COVID-19 Fig ..

4 minutes ago

OIC Condemns Killing of Somali Official in Terror ..

24 minutes ago

Al Bowardi launches social media platforms for Min ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.