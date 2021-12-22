UrduPoint.com

WHO Says Received No Request To Launch Assessment Of New Turkish Vaccine

The WHO has not yet received a request from Turkey to initiate an assessment procedure for its Turcovac COVID-19 vaccine, the WHO's Director of Regulation and Prequalification Department, Dr. Rogerio Gaspar, said on Wednesday

"Until now, we have had no communication about that and no interaction with the applicant regarding Turcovac. What we can say, from our side as we always do, we welcome all initiatives to develop vaccines that could help during this current public health crisis, provided that a number of standards and requirements are met," Dr.

Gaspar said during WHO briefing.

Dr. Gaspar noted that as soon as the WHO receives the application, it will start discussions on the conditions of vaccine approval.

Earlier on Wednesday, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced that a domestic COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for emergency use in the country, adding that Turkey has begun mass production.

