WHO Says Received No Specific Evidence On Origin Of Coronavirus From US

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 10:30 PM

WHO Says Received No Specific Evidence on Origin of Coronavirus From US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) The World Health Organization has not received any data or specific evidence from the United States on the origin of the coronavirus that has caused the ongoing pandemic, Michael Ryan, the organization's executive director of Health Emergencies Programme, said in the wake of US President Donald Trump's claims that the virus originated at a laboratory in China's city of Wuhan where it was first reported.

US State Secretary Pompeo also told ABC on Sunday that there was "significant" evidence that the new coronavirus came from a Chinese laboratory in Wuhan, claiming that China has "attempted to conceal and hide and confuse" the world since the outbreak began, something repeatedly denied by China.

"We haven't yet received any data or specific evidence from the US government relating to the purported origin of virus.

From our perspective this remains speculative, and like any evidence-based organization we will be very willing to receive any information that purports to the origin of the virus ... So if that data and evidence is available, then it will be for the US government to decide whether and when it can be shared, but it is for WHO to operate in an information backup in that specific regard," Ryan said.

"So we focus on what we know, we focus on the evidence we have, and the evidence we have from the sequencing and from all that we have been advised is that the virus itself is of natural origin, and we need to understand more about that natural origin and particularly about intermediary host," the official argued.

