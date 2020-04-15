WHO says 'reviewing the impact' of US funding halt

The World Health Organization said Wednesday it was reviewing what impact the US decision to halt funding would have, and said it was looking to others to help fill financial "gaps".

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization said Wednesday it was reviewing what impact the US decision to halt funding would have, and said it was looking to others to help fill financial "gaps".

"WHO is reviewing the impact on our work of any withdrawal of US funding and will work with our partners to fill any financial gaps we face and to ensure our work continues uninterrupted," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference in Geneva.