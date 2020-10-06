UrduPoint.com
WHO Says Russia Shared Data On Phase I, II Clinical Trials Of COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 12:50 PM

WHO Says Russia Shared Data on Phase I, II Clinical Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V

Russia has shared with the World Health Organization (WHO) the data obtained during phase I and II of the clinical trials of its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, an adviser at the WHO's Western Pacific Regional Office said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Russia has shared with the World Health Organization (WHO) the data obtained during phase I and II of the clinical trials of its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, an adviser at the WHO's Western Pacific Regional Office said on Tuesday.

"On the Russian vaccine again, this is an update from the last briefing.

During that time, it was a very early stage of discussion between WHO and the regulatory authority of Russia, and now we know that Russia has already shared their data for the phase I and phase II clinical trial to WHO, and the Russian national regulatory authority itself has already given a conditional approval for the vaccine. Beyond that, we do not have information yet as to the deployment of this vaccines into other countries," Dr. Socorro Escalante said at a briefing.

