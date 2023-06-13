WHO Says Russian Guarantees to Access Zone Affected by Kakhovka Dam Collapse Still Pending

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) The Wold Health Organization (WHO) is yet to receive security guarantees from Russia to gain access to the territories affected by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, the WHO representative in Kiev, Jarno Habicht, said on Tuesday.

"Until now, we have not received the security guarantees to ensure that we can go to the occupied (Russia-controlled) territories and support millions of civilians and Ukrainians living there. So until now, we don't have access," Habicht told a press briefing.

The WHO representative stated that other UN agencies had also been asking Moscow to provide these guarantees to help people in the affected areas.

The upper part of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) on the Dnipro River was damaged overnight from June 5 to June 6. It was not destroyed completely but its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns on the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the river and the Ukrainian-held western bank. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the dam's destruction. Authorities in some of the affected areas have evacuated the population.

The Kakhovka HPP is the sixth and the last stage of the cascade of Dnipro hydroelectric power plants located 5 kilometers from the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson Region.