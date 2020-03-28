(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) The Russian health care system is prepared to withstand the coronavirus disease outbreak, but the spread will continue if people ignore social distancing guidelines, the representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Russia, Melita Vujnovic, said on Saturday.

"Russia's health care system is ready for the fight against the coronavirus, but citizens have to follow the rules and stay home, or else the number of infection cases will continue to grow. The infection is very tricky," Vujnovic said at the The Next 20 Years online forum,�broadcast on the Roscongress Foundation's website.

She emphasized the importance of "commonly known preventive hygiene measures," and said the "everyone should do their best, and then we can win."

Earlier this week, Vujnovic commended Russia for championing preparedness, specifically by having taken a set of measures from the very onset of the COVID-19 outbreak in China.

She said earlier during the conference on Saturday that she concurred with the Russian Health Ministry in that the spread of COVID-19 in the country would likely start receding by May.

As of Saturday, the COVID-19 toll in Russia is 1,264 confirmed cases in 62 regions, including four fatalities.

This past Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an order designating the week from March 30 - April 3 a non-working one with preservation of work pay, as a measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Russians were called upon to use this break as a chance to self-isolate.

In Moscow, residents were asked to not leave home unless for exceptional reasons during these nine days off. Public food services were closed, while pharmacies, grocery stores and essential non-food stores remained open.