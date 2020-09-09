UrduPoint.com
WHO Says Safety Crucial As AstraZeneca Halts Vaccine Clinical Trials

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 10:32 PM

Safety is a top priority in vaccine clinical trials and temporary suspensions are not unusual, the World Health Organization (WHO) told Sputnik after the AstraZeneca pharmaceutical, one of frontrunners in the COVID-19 vaccine race, paused its clinical trials over an unexplained illness

Earlier on Wednesday, AstraZeneca announced it voluntarily paused its vaccine clinical trials globally to investigate an unexplained illness in a UK participant, noting that it was a routine action.

"Safety is the Primary focus for vaccine clinical trials.� When a potentially unexplained illness occurs in a trial participant, which may or may not be related to the vaccine being evaluated, it is rigorous, routine practice to investigate.

Temporary suspensions of vaccine clinical trials are not unusual while an evaluation takes place," the UN health agency said in an email.

WHO noted that it welcomed the fact that the vaccine developers were following standard guidelines to ensure the scientific integrity of the vaccine clinical trials.

"WHO continues to recommend strict adherence to established testing protocols in all vaccine trials to ensure the safety of volunteers, and the eventual safety and efficacy of vaccines," it added.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is being developed in partnership with the Oxford University's Jenner Institute and the Oxford Vaccine Group and is in its phase 3 trials, which is the final stage before safety and efficacy data can be submitted to health regulators for approval.

