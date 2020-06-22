UrduPoint.com
WHO Says South Korea 'on Track' With COVID-19 Control

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 10:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) South Korea is "on track" with the coronavirus disease control, but risks remain, the executive director of the WHO health emergencies program, Michael Ryan, said on Monday.

According to Ryan, there was just a three percent overall increase in cases in South Korea last week and only three deaths, with the vast majority of detected cases are linked to existing and recognized clusters, providing the country's authorities a good understanding where the virus is spreading.

"But that's a constant struggle to stay ahead of the virus. So continued vigilance is extremely important ... It is a challenge for all countries, and I think South Korea with other countries demonstrate that even when you get down to very low incidents you still have to have very strong public health surveillance system and you still have to have very capable public health infrastructure and you still have to have a population that is willing to take the necessary actions," he said.

Nevertheless, Ryan expressed confidence in the country's ability to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"I would say that Korea is still on track with its disease control efforts, but, like all countries, there are always risks of any disease getting out of control," he added.

South Korea has confirmed a total of 12,438 cases, with the death toll of 280.

