UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Says Still Advises Against Vaccine Passports

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 08:43 PM

WHO Says Still Advises Against Vaccine Passports

The World Health Organization (WHO) advises against rolling out vaccination passports at the moment, Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic said on Wednesday amid the growing debate around the digital certificates

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) advises against rolling out vaccination passports at the moment, Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic said on Wednesday amid the growing debate around the digital certificates.

"The WHO has said that at the moment it recommends against such passports, but, certainly, countries are going their own way, and everyone is trying to allow greater mobility for the population. The WHO will cooperate with all interested countries, and at some point will provide its recommendation on what such a passport should contain," Vujnovic told the Rossiya 24 channel.

With vaccine rollout, countries across the world are exploring how COVID-19 certificates and passports could help reopen economies and resume free travel. The European Commission is planning to present its legislative proposal for the so-called digital green pass next week, President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier opined that coronavirus passports would violate the principle of voluntary inoculation and also run counter to democratic norms.

Related Topics

World Russia All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Algerian Military Thwarts Terrorist Attack in Capi ..

26 seconds ago

Pavard returns to Bayern Munich training after qua ..

27 seconds ago

Peruvian Police Raid Homes of Their Colleagues Sus ..

29 seconds ago

US Opens Job Office to Help Fossil Fuel Workers Fi ..

31 seconds ago

Spain drops probe into ex-military Whatsapp group

6 minutes ago

KP artists, performers hold gathering to mark worl ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.