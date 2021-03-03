WHO Says Still Advises Against Vaccine Passports

The World Health Organization (WHO) advises against rolling out vaccination passports at the moment, Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic said on Wednesday amid the growing debate around the digital certificates

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) advises against rolling out vaccination passports at the moment, Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic said on Wednesday amid the growing debate around the digital certificates.

"The WHO has said that at the moment it recommends against such passports, but, certainly, countries are going their own way, and everyone is trying to allow greater mobility for the population. The WHO will cooperate with all interested countries, and at some point will provide its recommendation on what such a passport should contain," Vujnovic told the Rossiya 24 channel.

With vaccine rollout, countries across the world are exploring how COVID-19 certificates and passports could help reopen economies and resume free travel. The European Commission is planning to present its legislative proposal for the so-called digital green pass next week, President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier opined that coronavirus passports would violate the principle of voluntary inoculation and also run counter to democratic norms.