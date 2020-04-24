WHO Says Still No COVID-19 Cases Detected in Northwestern Syria

Testing for the coronavirus infection in Syria's northwest has not revealed any positive cases, and the World Health Organization is working to open new laboratories in a bid to increase testing capacity in the area, Mahmoud Daher, the head of WHO operations in northwestern Syria, said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Testing for the coronavirus infection in Syria's northwest has not revealed any positive cases, and the World Health Organization is working to open new laboratories in a bid to increase testing capacity in the area, Mahmoud Daher, the head of WHO operations in northwestern Syria, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"As of 22 April 2020, there continue to be no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Syria's northwest," Daher said.

He said 191 samples have been tested from Aleppo and Idlib and all tested negative, as of this past Wednesday.

"The WHO and cluster partners are working on opening additional labs to increase testing capacity," Daher said.