WHO Says Strike On Gaza Vaccination Centre Wounds Four Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2024 | 10:30 AM

WHO says strike on Gaza vaccination centre wounds four children

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The World Health Organization said four children were among six people wounded Saturday in a strike on a polio vaccination centre in northern Gaza.

The WHO only restarted the second round of vaccinations in northern Gaza on Saturday after being forced to suspend them earlier because of Israeli bombardments.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the health centre was "in an area where a humanitarian pause was agreed to allow vaccination to proceed" and the attack could off parents of children needing a second vaccine to be covered.

