WHO Says Strives to Ensure Health Workers' Protection from COVID-19 in Northwestern Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has its focus on ensuring the protection of health care personnel in Syria from COVID-19, Mahmoud Daher, the head of WHO operations in northwestern Syria, said in an interview with Sputnik.

According to the WHO official, the organization has organized its preparedness activities for contagion in Syria via two fronts � from within the country in collaboration with the Syrian Ministry of Health, and from outside in Turkey via cross-border assistance to civilians in the country's northwestern parts that are currently not controlled by the Syrian government.

"WHO has a strong focus on protecting health workers, through provision of protective gear and capacity building. Monitoring at entry-points needs to be strengthened and structured. Local health staff are undergoing trainings, and laboratories in the northwest are being prepared and stocked to safely test and diagnose the virus," Daher said.

The organization's operations in Turkey have engaged with health cluster partners and local health authorities and are to involve community leaders, according to the official.

The response plan within Syria is aimed at a timely detection, diagnosis and prevention of spread by means of the WHO supporting local health authorities with expanding active surveillance sites, surveillance screening at the entry-points, provision of personal protective equipment and training of health care workers, Daher said.

"Efforts are being accelerated to prepare laboratories and isolation wards, and inform the general public through various risk communications and community engagement activities," he said.

As of Friday, there have been 42 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Syria, including three fatalities, according to the latest WHO situation update. Notably, no cases have yet been recorded in the country's northwestern part currently not controlled by the government.