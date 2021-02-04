UrduPoint.com
WHO Says Too Early To Exclude Seniors From AstraZeneca Vaccination Over Efficacy Concerns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) It is premature to exclude elderly people from those receiving the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine amid efficacy concerns, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Thursday.

"We are clearly following closely the data that is being published with regard to the efficacy of AstraZeneca vaccine particularly in the older age group. I think it might be too early to conclude that this group should be excluded because the data indeed is demonstrating that this age group is reacting less than the younger population, but it doesn't mean that this age group has to be excluded from vaccination," Dr.

Richard Mihigo, program area manager for immunization and vaccine development at the WHO Regional Office for Africa, told a briefing.

He noted that the WHO recommendation had been "to propose the vaccine to all the different age groups and that's what we would recommend to the countries pending further data that will emerge as we move forward."

Last week, the European Union's regulator authorized the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine for all age groups. However, given the lack of data on its efficacy in people aged over 55, a number of EU nations recommended its use only for those under 55 or 65 years old.

