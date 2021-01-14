UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 01:31 PM

WHO Says Two Experts Heading to Wuhan Tested Positive for COVID-19 During Transit

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday that two experts from its international team, who were due to go to China's Wuhan to study the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, tested positive for IgM antibodies and are currently being retested in Singapore

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday that two experts from its international team, who were due to go to China's Wuhan to study the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, tested positive for IgM antibodies and are currently being retested in Singapore.

Earlier in the day, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the situation, that China denied entry to two WHO experts, as they tested positive during transit.

"The international team of 13 scientists examining the origins of the virus that causes #COVID19 arrived in Wuhan, #China, today.

The experts will begin their work immediately during the 2 weeks quarantine protocol for international travelers. Two scientists are still in #Singapore completing tests for #COVID19. All team members had multiple negative PCR and antibody tests for COVID-19 in their home countries prior to traveling. They were tested again in #Singapore and were all negative for PCR. But two members tested positive for IgM antibodies. They are being retested for both IgM and IgG antibodies," the WHO wrote on Twitter.

